AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2025 08:05pm

Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s leading ports network, has agreed to fast-track its $1 billion investment plan to modernise Pakistan’s port infrastructure, according to a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The development comes after Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry met Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Limited.

The two sides met to discuss “swift execution of the previously proposed $1 billion investment aimed at upgrading Pakistan’s port infrastructure”.

“The meeting focused on addressing challenges, expediting approvals, and ensuring smooth implementation of modernisation plans to enhance Pakistan’s trade and maritime capabilities,” the statement read.

During the meeting, Andy Tsoi reiterated Hutchison Ports’ commitment to Pakistan and emphasised the importance of efficient execution to maximise economic benefits, it added.

“Both sides discussed regulatory clearances, infrastructure upgrades, and supply chain improvements, agreeing to remove bottlenecks that could slow down the project.

“Special attention was given to accelerating the deployment of automation, digitalisation, and green port solutions to ensure sustainable operations.”

As per the details, the investment plan covers modernisation of Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT), including advanced port equipment, electrification of operations, and improved road connectivity.

To facilitate seamless trade, both parties agreed to enhance coordination among stakeholders and establish a clear roadmap for timely execution.

The minister assured Hutchison Ports of the government’s full cooperation in resolving operational challenges, streamlining approvals, and ensuring a favorable investment environment.

He also highlighted the potential of maritime tourism, emphasising that “Pakistan’s coastline offers immense opportunities for cruise tourism, eco-tourism, and waterfront development”.

The minister expressed willingness to collaborate with Hutchison Ports on sustainable tourism initiatives alongside port expansion, according to the statement.

“Andy Tsoi welcomed the government’s proactive approach and stressed the need for continuous engagement to keep the project on track. Both sides agreed to establish a working group for monitoring progress, addressing emerging challenges, and ensuring timely implementation of all phases of the investment plan,” the statement said.

Last month, Hutchison Ports presented their $1 billion investment plan to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

“Over this period, the company has contributed more than Rs225 billion in government revenues and has provided employment to a workforce of 5,000 individuals,” it was told during that meeting, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry then.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs Hutchison Ports $1 billion investment Pakistan’s port infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry

New all-time high: KSE-100 settles near 118,000

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on four-day official visit

President Zardari arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Gold gains further Rs1,650/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia conduct ‘Arabian monsoon VI’ exercise in North Arabian Sea

Haris moves up, Shaheen slides in ICC T20I bowler’s rankings

Read more stories