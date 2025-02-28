Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s leading ports network, presented their $1 billion investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s port infrastructure to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday.

The plan was shared during Aurangzeb’s meeting with a high-level delegation from Hutchison Ports, led by Andy Tsoi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa Division.

The delegation included Changsu Kim, CEO, South Asia Pakistan Terminal, Navaid Qureshi, CEO, Karachi International Container Terminal, and Taimur Khan Afridi, Head of Government Relations, Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the delegation highlighted Hutchison Ports’ 25-year presence in Pakistan, where they have been operating two key terminals—HPKICT and HPSAPT.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan explains its approach to investment

“Over this period, the company has contributed more than Rs225 billion in government revenues and has provided employment to a workforce of 5,000 individuals,” it was told during the meeting.

Hutchison Ports outlined details of its $1 billion investment, aimed at upgrading its existing terminals to enhance operational efficiency, logistics connectivity, and automation.

“The investment includes infrastructure development, road improvements to facilitate efficient cargo movement, modernization of HPKICT into a cutting-edge automated terminal, and the development of a 52-hectare logistics park to enhance trade connectivity.

“Additionally, automation upgrades will include remote quay cranes, automated RTGs, electric trucks, and digitalized gate operations, alongside training programs for maritime professionals in port operations, management, and AI applications,” read the statement.

The Hutchison Ports delegation highlighted that their investment is expected to generate at least $4 billion in revenue over the next 25 years through royalty, rent, and tax contributions.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb appreciated Hutchison Ports’ commitment to Pakistan’s maritime sector and acknowledged their significant role in boosting trade and economic activity.

He assured them that the government remains committed to fostering a business-friendly environment to attract foreign investment, while reaffirming the government’s support for strategic investments that contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and infrastructure development.