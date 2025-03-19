Pakistan, Russia conduct ‘Arabian monsoon VI’ exercise in North Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy (PN) and the Russian Federation Navy (RFN) successfully conducted the bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in the North Arabian Sea, reaffirming their commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

The exercise featured a range of naval assets from both countries, including a PN Destroyer, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, a Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets also participated in various operational serials. The drills included multi-dimensional maritime warfare manoeuvres and a coordinated patrol to enhance interoperability and counter common maritime security threats.

Before the sea phase, Russian naval vessels were hosted in Karachi, where a series of engagements took place. These included cross-ship visits, harbour drills, and tabletop discussions.

Additionally, RFN delegates held meetings with senior Pakistan Navy officials and paid homage to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.