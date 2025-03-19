AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Donald Trump’s crypto gamble

Dr Ajaz Ali Published 19 Mar, 2025 02:45pm

As the U.S. government formalises its involvement in the crypto industry, the future of digital currencies appears increasingly intertwined with national economic strategies.

In a stunning reversal that has sent shockwaves through financial markets worldwide, President Donald Trump has transformed from calling crypto a ‘scam’ to championing with his breathtaking establishment of America’s “Digital Fort Knox” – a mammoth strategic reserve of over 200,000 seized Bitcoin worth an $17 billion.

This move raises critical questions about the future of crypto worldwide, particularly for developing economies that are still lagging behind in technology and navigating the risks and rewards of digital finance. This initiative underscores the administration’s recognition of cryptocurrencies as strategic assets, aiming to solidify the U.S.’s leadership in the global crypto landscape.

David Sacks, appointed as the administration’s crypto and AI policy czar, emphasised that the reserve would be funded through forfeited assets, ensuring no burden on taxpayers. In conjunction with the reserve’s establishment, President Trump hosted a “Crypto Summit” at the White House, reaffirming his commitment to fostering a crypto-friendly environment.

Industry leaders praised the administration’s efforts to reduce regulatory hurdles and promote innovation within the sector.

The US government has nothing to lose as the reserve is based on seized Bitcoin rather than real investment from any stakeholders.

Pakistan Crypto Council officially launched

The era of crypto scepticism in Washington is over. This isn’t just a policy on paper rather this is a clear sign of economic warfare against nations that fail to embrace digital assets.

Concern is raised over potential conflicts of interest, citing the president’s previous ventures into the crypto space, including the launch of a meme coin named “$TRUMP.” The volatility inherent in cryptocurrency markets raises questions about the prudence of such a national reserve.

On the other hand, embracing cryptocurrencies positions the U.S. advantageously in the evolving digital economy. They believe that strategic holdings in digital assets could serve as a hedge against inflation and potentially reduce national debt over time.

Trump’s move signals that crypto is no longer just a speculative asset but a potential financial tool for governments. While the U.S. has the advantage of so called ‘economic stability’ and a well-established financial system, developing nations may find even greater incentives to follow the suit.

For economies struggling with inflation, currency devaluation, or limited access to traditional banking, holding Bitcoin or other digital assets as part of their national reserves:

  • Many developing economies suffer from chronic inflation, weakening their local currencies. Cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, have a fixed supply, making them a potential hedge against fiat currency depreciation.

  • A government-backed crypto initiative could bring millions of unbanked citizens into the financial system by enabling easy access to digital wallets.

  • A pro-crypto stance could position a country as a hub for blockchain innovation, drawing in global capital and tech talent.

  • Countries heavily reliant on the U.S. dollar for trade and reserves could reduce their dependency by diversifying into digital assets.   The risks of crypto volatility

With very volatile fluctuations in its value, Trump’s crypto gamble also highlights significant risks, particularly for nations with fragile economies:

  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile. A nation betting heavily on digital assets could see the value of its reserves swing wildly, creating instability rather than security.

  • Governments worldwide are still grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrencies. Without clear frameworks, countries risk legal and financial chaos if they move too fast.

  • Unlike gold or traditional foreign reserves, cryptocurrencies are digital and vulnerable to hacking. Even high-security crypto wallets have been compromised in the past.

  • Unlike traditional assets such as gold or government bonds, liquidating large amounts of cryptocurrency could trigger price crashes, reducing their effectiveness as a financial safety net.

Some developing nations have already tested crypto-friendly policies, with mixed results. El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, hoping to boost financial inclusion and reduce remittance fees. While the move attracted global attention, it also led to concerns over financial stability, with the IMF warning against excessive reliance on crypto.

Nigeria has seen a surge in cryptocurrency adoption due to inflation and currency devaluation. But government crackdowns and regulatory inconsistencies have stifled growth and caused uncertainty.

How should Pakistan approach cryptocurrency?

Pakistan stands at a crossroads when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation. Given its economic challenges, including inflation, a struggling currency, and low financial inclusion, a well-calibrated approach to digital assets is fundamental in current economic climate.

  • Before widespread adoption, educating the public about the risks and benefits of crypto is crucial. This would help prevent scams and financial losses among inexperienced investors.

  • Instead of an outright ban or unregulated free market, Pakistan should develop a clear legal framework for cryptocurrency usage, taxation, and anti-money laundering measures. This would provide legitimacy while protecting investors.

  • The State Bank of Pakistan could explore the development of a digital rupee to modernise financial transactions while maintaining state control over monetary policy.

  • Given Pakistan’s heavy reliance on remittances, testing blockchain-based solutions for cross-border transactions could reduce costs and increase efficiency.

  • Pakistan should observe and collaborate with countries that have successfully implemented crypto-friendly policies, learning from their successes and failures.

Navigating the future

Trump’s bold move places the U.S. in a leadership position within the digital financial landscape but it remains to be seen whether this gamble will pay off.

For developing economies, the key lesson is that crypto can be a valuable tool, but only if adopted with careful planning, regulatory clarity, and risk management strategies in place. The fluctuations in Bitcoin price over the period show how risky the gamble could be.

Rather than rushing into large-scale adoption, development of key infrastructure is the first step. Nations could start by experimenting with controlled reserves, integrating blockchain into government operations, and fostering a regulatory environment that encourages innovation while protecting investors.

As the world watches the U.S.’s experiment unfold, one thing is for sure, the role of cryptocurrency in global finance is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘how’.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Dr Ajaz Ali

The writer is a British-Pakistani academic and industry expert. He holds an MBA from the University of Birmingham and a doctorate in Computer Science from the University of Sunderland. He is currently the Director of Higher Education in Birmingham, UK.

Cryptocurrency US President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump’s crypto gamble

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz departs for official visit to Saudi Arabia

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

‘No sugar shortage’: Dar caps retail price at Rs164 per kg

Oil slips as Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

Read more stories