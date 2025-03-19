PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on four-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Jeddah on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the Deputy Governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at Jeddah airport.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key Federal Ministers and senior officials are accompanying the PM.

During the visit, the PM and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

“Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda,” the Foreign Office (FO) earlier said.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, said the FO.