Ukraine’s biggest drone attack on Moscow kills one, disrupts air and train transport

Reuters Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 10:24am
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine targeted Moscow early on Wednesday in what seemed its biggest drone attack of the war on the Russian capital, killing at least one person, sparking fires and suspending air and train transport in the region, authorities said.

“Today at 4 a.m. a massive drone attack began on Moscow and the Moscow region,” Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“At the moment, one person is known to have died and three were injured.”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at least 69 drones were destroyed that approached the city in several waves.

Moscow and its surrounding region, with a population of at least 21 million, is one of the biggest metropolitan areas in Europe, alongside Istanbul.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said flights were suspended at all four of Moscow’s airports to ensure air safety after the attacks.

Two other airports, in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions, both east of Moscow, were also closed.

Vorobyov said that at least seven apartments were damaged and residents forced to evacuate in a multi-storey building in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, about 50 km (31 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

Rail infrastructure at the train station in the Domodedovo district, about 35 km south of Moscow, was damaged as result of falling drone debris, RIA news agency reported.

Baza, a news Telegram channel that is close to Russia’s security services, and other Russian news telegram channels posted videos of several residential fires around Moscow that they said were sparked by the attacks.

The strikes came as the United States is pushing for an end to the three-year war that Russia started with its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Tuesday, US and Ukrainian teams are scheduled to meet for peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

Governors of Ryazan region, just southeast of the Moscow region, and the Belgorod region on border with Ukraine, also said that their regions were under drone attacks.

Several settlements in the Belgorod region were left without power, the regional governor said.

Russia launches one of war’s largest drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv’s military says

A November drone attack on Moscow, the largest in the war at that point, led to the destruction of at least 34 drones.

At least one civilian was killed and dozens of homes wrecked around the capital.

Kyiv has often said that its strikes inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s overall war efforts and are in response to Russia’s continued bombing of Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the attacks, but thousands of them have died in the conflict so far, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

