AIRLINK 184.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.29%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.95%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.08%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.83%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
PPL 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.78%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,031 Increased By 724.5 (1.89%)
KSE100 117,746 Increased By 745.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 265.8 (0.74%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chips stocks drive South Korean shares higher for third session

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.68 points, or 0.63%, at 2,627.02
Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 11:05am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

  • South Korean shares rallied for a third straight session on Wednesday, as expectations for a further recovery in domestic chips sector continued to drive the local index higher. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.68 points, or 0.63%, at 2,627.02, as of 01:47 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.39% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.69%.

  • Samsung Electronics said it is looking at major deals to drive growth as it faced tough questions from shareholders after its failure to ride an artificial intelligence boom made it one of the worst-performing tech stocks last year.

  • SK Hynix said it has shipped its Hbm4 12-Layer samples to customers.

  • Hyundai Motor added 1.00% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.41%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.24% and down 1.36%, respectively.

  • Of the total 942 traded issues, 428 shares advanced, while 439 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 175.1 billion won ($120.66 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,451.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,451.1.

  • The KOSPI has risen 9.48% so far this year, and gained 6.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

  • The won has gained 1.4% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 106.81.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 2.609%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 2.800%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

Chips stocks drive South Korean shares higher for third session

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full Ukraine ceasefire

Read more stories