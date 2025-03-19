CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared a total of six development projects at cost of Rs151.33 billion of various ministries.

The CDWP approved four development projects valuing Rs11.20 billion and referred two projects worth Rs140.129 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration/ approval.

The CDWP met with Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra in the chair here on Tuesday.

Federal secretaries, heads of provincial and planning and development representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments attended the meeting. The development projects were related to higher education, tourism and transport and communications.

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

The CDWP approved four projects after discussion related to higher education sector presented in the namely, “Development of Infrastructure at LUAWMS Phase-II (Revised)” worth Rs1,851.491 million, “Establishment of National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNN)-New” at cost of Rs2,771.800 million, “Establishment of National Centre for manufacturing (NCM)-New” worth Rs4,289.880 million, “Improvement of Academic Facilities at University of Karachi (Revised)” worth Rs2,292.032 million approved by the forum after detailed discussion.

A project related to tourism sector presented in the meeting namely, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) IDA Assisted (Revised)” worth Rs27.304 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of World Bank Loan. This revised PC-I is for development of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for economic growth, employment and revenue generation, progress of local communities and poverty reduction through construction of roads, tourism allied infrastructure, visitor facilities, marketing, skills development, institutional and regulatory reforms and creating enabling environment for private sector operations.

A project related to transport and communications sector presented in the meeting namely, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility project (KP-RAP) Revised” worth Rs112.826 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of World Bank (93.81 per cent) and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (6.19 per cent).

The project aims to enhance rural connectivity through the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and upgrading of roads and bridges in 23 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts. The project is designed to improve access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities while ensuring climate resilience and road safety improvements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025