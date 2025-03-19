SU academic council approves VC's Vision 2030

HYDERABAD: The 45th meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro was held at the auditorium of the Institute of Physics.

The council approved the Vision 2030 of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, which includes faculty and administrative staff capacity building, skill development programs for students, commercialization of university land and the establishment of a company under the university’s name to implement an effective business plan.

Addressing the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that enhancing the skills and capabilities of faculty members and administrative staff was a crucial part of Vision 2030.

“Capacity-building programs for employees will commence after Ramadan”, he said and added that the Sindh University Testing Center will also be incorporated into the business plan, with a proposal to commercialize it for revenue generation.

“For this purpose, a company will be registered, as it is a prerequisite for entering the bidding process”, he said. The Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university’s land will be utilized for commercial purposes to generate substantial financial benefits.

He said that a committee had been formed to enhance students’ capabilities and skill development, while its implementation will begin soon. He also announced that approximately 2,000 scholarships were expected to be awarded to Sindh University on March 24 at a ceremony scheduled to be held at CM house.

He said the university’s gender policy will soon be documented, with Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, serving as the convener of the committee overseeing this initiative. He said that work was underway to ensure the fair distribution of working staff within the university.

“In some offices, there is an excess of employees, while in others, there is a shortage of workforce”, he said.

Later, the meeting also approved the minutes of the 44th meeting of Academic Council, which was held on December 16, 2024, along with various decisions made by the Registrar at different times.

The proposal to introduce a BS Pakistan Studies program in the Department of History was rejected on the grounds that the same discipline cannot be offered in two different departments within the same university.

