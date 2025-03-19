AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

SU academic council approves VC's Vision 2030

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

HYDERABAD: The 45th meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro was held at the auditorium of the Institute of Physics.

The council approved the Vision 2030 of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, which includes faculty and administrative staff capacity building, skill development programs for students, commercialization of university land and the establishment of a company under the university’s name to implement an effective business plan.

Addressing the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that enhancing the skills and capabilities of faculty members and administrative staff was a crucial part of Vision 2030.

“Capacity-building programs for employees will commence after Ramadan”, he said and added that the Sindh University Testing Center will also be incorporated into the business plan, with a proposal to commercialize it for revenue generation.

“For this purpose, a company will be registered, as it is a prerequisite for entering the bidding process”, he said. The Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university’s land will be utilized for commercial purposes to generate substantial financial benefits.

He said that a committee had been formed to enhance students’ capabilities and skill development, while its implementation will begin soon. He also announced that approximately 2,000 scholarships were expected to be awarded to Sindh University on March 24 at a ceremony scheduled to be held at CM house.

He said the university’s gender policy will soon be documented, with Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, serving as the convener of the committee overseeing this initiative. He said that work was underway to ensure the fair distribution of working staff within the university.

“In some offices, there is an excess of employees, while in others, there is a shortage of workforce”, he said.

Later, the meeting also approved the minutes of the 44th meeting of Academic Council, which was held on December 16, 2024, along with various decisions made by the Registrar at different times.

The proposal to introduce a BS Pakistan Studies program in the Department of History was rejected on the grounds that the same discipline cannot be offered in two different departments within the same university.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SU

Comments

200 characters

SU academic council approves VC's Vision 2030

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories