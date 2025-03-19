Punjab governor vows to empower youth

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized the nation’s security and institutional development.

“A political party tried to mislead the youth by inciting them against the country’s institutions,” the governor said during a meeting with a delegation of the Peoples Students Federation led by Deputy Information Secretary Punjab Faisal Mir at the Governor House Lahore.

The governor said that the youth are the nation’s most valuable asset and they should channelise their energies towards constructive endeavours that promote the country’s progress, rather than engaging in detrimental activities. He said that he will not tolerate drug trafficking, women harassment and vandalism in educational institutions of Punjab. He said that he will start visiting colleges and universities immediately after Eid and will convey the message of Bilawal Bhutto to the young generation.

The governor said that the workers and students of the People’s Party should not consider themselves alone. He added that the young generation wants to see Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025