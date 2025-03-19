AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Fata's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi injured

Published March 19, 2025
LAHORE: Fata’s Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session, here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Asif, who was set to lead Fata in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2024-25, was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament, a PCB spokesman, said.

The PCB medical department will continue to monitor Asif’s treatment and progress, while also preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

