Fata's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi injured

LAHORE: Fata’s Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session, here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Asif, who was set to lead Fata in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2024-25, was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament, a PCB spokesman, said.

The PCB medical department will continue to monitor Asif’s treatment and progress, while also preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

