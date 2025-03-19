GCUF marks cleanliness week campaign

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad successfully organized a Cleanliness Week Campaign under the supervision of the Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC), which operates under the Directorate of Student Affairs.

This initiative aimed to instill awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental sustainability across the university, promoting a culture of hygiene, responsibility, and beautification.

The culmination of the campaign was marked by a prestigious award distribution ceremony at Iqbal Hall, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf -I-Azam graced the event as the chief guest. The event was attended by Dr Sabir Hussain, Dr Farrukh Azeem, and Dr Saima Muzamal along with heads of various academic departments and senior faculty members.

During his address, Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam emphasized the vital role of cleanliness in both academic and personal life. He highlighted

Cleanliness is not just an action, but a lifestyle. He added more we must treat our university as our second home and take responsibility for its hygiene and beautification.

He stressed that Islam places great emphasis on cleanliness, and we should adopt this principle in our daily lives to build a healthier and more respectful society.

