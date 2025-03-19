‘Tehrik-e-Boycott’ seeks to prioritise politics over national security: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the “Tehrik-e-Boycott” is giving more importance to politics than national security.

She said that international conspiracies against Pakistan are ongoing, and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is facilitating these efforts. She further said that the so-called “Tehrik-e-Fasad” has been hijacked by overseas groups, with some of its leaders maintaining continuous contact with the Indian lobby.

Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, Azma criticized PTI’s leadership, saying that even when their leader was Prime Minister, he avoided attending national security meetings. She also warned that PTI’s terrorist wing poses a severe threat to national security.

Speaking on the issue of Afghan refugees, she emphasized that they should return to their home country as Pakistan can no longer sustain the burden.

She described the Press Club as her second home and assured journalists that resolving their issues including salary concerns remains her top priority. She also announced that under the Ramadan Relief Package, financial assistance will be provided to three million deserving individuals, including journalists, so they too can benefit from this initiative.

Discussing the country’s political situation and security challenges, Azma Bokhari stated that with the increasing threat of terrorism, all political parties are uniting to ensure the safety of citizens. However, she said that certain elements continue to prioritize their politics over national security, which she called an unfortunate approach.

She highlighted that while a National Security Committee meeting is ongoing in Parliament; one specific party has made political boycotts a routine practice. She further said that PTI consistently refused to be part of national consensus in the past and continues with the same approach today.

On the issue of Afghan refugees, she reiterated that Pakistan can no longer bear the financial and security burden of hosting them. She also said that certain individuals working on the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies by attempting to spread chaos in the country.

Azma called for strict action against terrorists under the National Action Plan. She criticized the former Prime Minister, claiming he considered himself above others and deliberately avoided attending national security meetings. She warned that terrorism is once again re-emerging in Pakistan, necessitating strict countermeasures. The minister also pointed out that international lobbying against Pakistan is ongoing, with certain elements acting as facilitators. She said that PTI has been hijacked by overseas groups, and some of its leaders maintain ties with the Indian lobby.

She praised Nawaz Sharif, stating that he is always ready to play a positive role and prioritizes Pakistan’s interests above all else. She strongly condemned the events of May 9 and the social media campaign surrounding the Jaffer Express incident, insisting that terrorists should not be given any leniency.

In conclusion, Azma reaffirmed that protecting Pakistan’s borders is the government’s top priority. She stated that apart from a handful of disruptive elements, the entire nation stands united for the security of the country. She asserted that only those seeking to harm Pakistan are questioning national security matters, while patriotic leaders and citizens are ready to make any sacrifice for the country’s safety.

