AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

Gwadar port: Chinese firm hopes to export potassium sulphate fertiliser soon

Obaid Abrar Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese fertiliser company, AGVEN, is gearing up to make significant strides in the international market by exporting potassium sulphate fertiliser from Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

Following government approval, the firm will establish production facilities in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

In an official letter to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the company stated, “As an immediate outcome of the approval from the government, we will be able to export potassium sulphate worth USD 7 million in 2025 from our current production alone. In the future with higher export approval and expansion in production of potassium sulphate in the Gwadar Free Zone, export can potentially reach around USD 80mn in the next 2-3 years.”

The company also expressed its appreciation for the SIFC’s support and guidance in securing export permissions, noting that this development could encourage other export-oriented industries to view the Gwadar Free Zone as an attractive investment destination in the future.

The company has setup the first manufacturing facility inside the Gwadar North Free zone at a cost of around USD 5 million.

This is now fully operational and producing potassium sulphate fertiliser for domestic use and for export from the Gwadar Port.

The letter further noted that the SIFC has played a crucial role in promoting exports from the Gwadar Free Zone.

The recent approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow potassium sulphate exports is a ground breaking move, expected to boost exports from the zone and attract more businesses to invest.

“SIFC’s efforts in facilitating exemptions from the Export Policy Order for the Gwadar Free Zone mark a significant step forward. This will encourage export-oriented businesses to explore the opportunities available in the Gwadar Free Zone and utilise Gwadar Port,” the letter added.

The company has established a plant with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons.

According to the National Fertilizer Development Centre, Pakistan’s annual potassium sulphate consumption is around 50,000 tons, while the total installed production capacity in the country, including AGVEN’s facility, stands at 65,000 tons.

This development underscores Gwadar’s growing potential as a hub for industrial and trade activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

gwadar port Exports SIFC potassium sulphate fertiliser Gwadar North Free Zone Agven Chinese fertiliser company

Comments

200 characters

Gwadar port: Chinese firm hopes to export potassium sulphate fertiliser soon

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories