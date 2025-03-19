Gwadar port: Chinese firm hopes to export potassium sulphate fertiliser soon

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese fertiliser company, AGVEN, is gearing up to make significant strides in the international market by exporting potassium sulphate fertiliser from Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

Following government approval, the firm will establish production facilities in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

In an official letter to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the company stated, “As an immediate outcome of the approval from the government, we will be able to export potassium sulphate worth USD 7 million in 2025 from our current production alone. In the future with higher export approval and expansion in production of potassium sulphate in the Gwadar Free Zone, export can potentially reach around USD 80mn in the next 2-3 years.”

The company also expressed its appreciation for the SIFC’s support and guidance in securing export permissions, noting that this development could encourage other export-oriented industries to view the Gwadar Free Zone as an attractive investment destination in the future.

The company has setup the first manufacturing facility inside the Gwadar North Free zone at a cost of around USD 5 million.

This is now fully operational and producing potassium sulphate fertiliser for domestic use and for export from the Gwadar Port.

The letter further noted that the SIFC has played a crucial role in promoting exports from the Gwadar Free Zone.

The recent approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow potassium sulphate exports is a ground breaking move, expected to boost exports from the zone and attract more businesses to invest.

“SIFC’s efforts in facilitating exemptions from the Export Policy Order for the Gwadar Free Zone mark a significant step forward. This will encourage export-oriented businesses to explore the opportunities available in the Gwadar Free Zone and utilise Gwadar Port,” the letter added.

The company has established a plant with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons.

According to the National Fertilizer Development Centre, Pakistan’s annual potassium sulphate consumption is around 50,000 tons, while the total installed production capacity in the country, including AGVEN’s facility, stands at 65,000 tons.

This development underscores Gwadar’s growing potential as a hub for industrial and trade activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025