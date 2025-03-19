AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-19

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,995 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,588 tonnes of import cargo and 76,407 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,588 comprised of 45,028 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,193 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 20,367 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,407 comprised of 57,855 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 900 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,704 tonnes of Cement, 5,300 tonnes of Clinkers, 948 tonnes of Rice & 6,700 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Phoenix, Jin Wan, Hw Otto, Koi & Mt Shalamar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Cosco New York, Ever Smart, Northern Practise, Hmm Sky, Valence & Tiger Pioneer sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maritime Guardian and Harmony left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Seaspan Santos, Maritime Amity and Peace Angel are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 101,481 tonnes, comprising 59,310 tonnes imports cargo and 42,171 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,612 Containers (1,917 TEUs Imports &1,695 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Agri Ocean, EM Zenith, Kaisa-1 and Valence & another containers ship ‘MSC Greenwich’ scheduled to load/offload Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 18th March, while another containers ship ‘Winking’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 19th March, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories