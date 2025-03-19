Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,995 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,588 tonnes of import cargo and 76,407 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,588 comprised of 45,028 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,193 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 20,367 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,407 comprised of 57,855 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 900 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,704 tonnes of Cement, 5,300 tonnes of Clinkers, 948 tonnes of Rice & 6,700 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Phoenix, Jin Wan, Hw Otto, Koi & Mt Shalamar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Cosco New York, Ever Smart, Northern Practise, Hmm Sky, Valence & Tiger Pioneer sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maritime Guardian and Harmony left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Seaspan Santos, Maritime Amity and Peace Angel are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 101,481 tonnes, comprising 59,310 tonnes imports cargo and 42,171 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,612 Containers (1,917 TEUs Imports &1,695 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Agri Ocean, EM Zenith, Kaisa-1 and Valence & another containers ship ‘MSC Greenwich’ scheduled to load/offload Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 18th March, while another containers ship ‘Winking’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 19th March, 2025.

