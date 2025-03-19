AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Mar 19, 2025

Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton analyst...
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. The price of polyester fibre decreased by Rs 5 per kg and was available at Rs 346 per kilogram.

