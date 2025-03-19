Japan’s Nikkei ends at near 3-week high

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a nearly three-week high on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains, driven by trading firms.

The Nikkei index rose 1.2% to 37,845.42, its highest close since February 27, in a third straight session of gains.

The broader Topix rose 1.29% to 2,783.56.

“Investors were relieved to see some positive cues, such as Wall Street’s gains and a rally of domestic trading houses, but the overall situation has not changed,” said Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management.

“The possible impact of the (US President Donald Trump’s) tariff policy weighs on the sentiment,” Sakai said.

US stocks gained for a second straight session on Monday, as investors sought bargains after Nasdaq’s and the S&P 500’s four-week tumble and assessed the latest economic data to gauge the impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

In Japan, trading firms jumped after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its holdings in five Japanese trading houses.

Mitsui & Co rose 3.08% and Mitsubishi Corp climbed 3.61%.