Markets

Most Gulf markets gain; Saudi falls on regional tensions

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 07:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday ahead of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending Russia’s war with Ukraine, while tensions in the region dampened investor sentiment.

Trump said he would speak with Putin to discuss a potential Russia-Ukraine cease-fire proposal, which could alleviate some geopolitical uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, dragged down by a 1.4% fall in Saudi Aramco as the oil behemoth traded ex-dividend.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed more than 300 people, Palestinian health authorities said, threatening a complete collapse of a two-month ceasefire as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the enclave.

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to continue the U.S. assault on Yemen’s Houthis unless they end their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Despite oil prices rebounding due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, these same tensions negatively impacted market sentiment, said Hassan Fawaz, Chairman and Founder of GivTrade.

“These factors could continue to influence the market’s general performance.”

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.1% and toll operator Salik down 1.2%.

Most Gulf markets in red on regional tensions

In Abu Dhabi, the index nudged 0.1% higher.

Oil prices rose more than 1% to their highest since the beginning of the month, supported by instability in the Middle East and China’s plans for more economic stimulus.

The Qatari index finished 0.6% higher, led by a 4.2% rise in Qatar Gas Transport.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with Talaat Moustafa Group increasing 1.1%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.8% to 11,792
 Abu Dhabi        rose 0.1% to 9,463
 Dubai            dropped 0.4% to 5,149
 QATAR            gained 0.6% to 10,461
 EGYPT            added 0.5% to 31,609
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.1% at 1,970
 OMAN             lost 0.4% to 4,362
 KUWAIT           rose 0.5% to 8,470
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

