AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red on regional tensions

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 02:27pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, with the Saudi index on course to end a three-session winning streak.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed more than 300 people, Palestinian health authorities said, threatening a complete collapse of a two-month ceasefire as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the enclave.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s vowed to continue the US assault on Yemen’s Houthis unless they ended their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in Saudi Aramco as the oil behemoth traded ex-dividend.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.1% drop in blue chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1% decrease in toll operator Salik.

Gulf markets gain on optimism over de-escalation in regional tensions

In Abu Dhabi, the index dipped 0.1%.

However, oil prices edged higher, due to instability in the Middle East as well as China’s plans for more economic stimulus, though global growth concerns, US tariffs and uncertainty over Ukraine ceasefire talks curbed gains.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, helped by a 2.3% rise in Qatar Gas Transport.

Gulf markets

