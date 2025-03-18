Iga Swiatek surprised at ‘such harsh judgements’ after Indian Wells ball boy incident

World number two Iga Swiatek said she was not proud of the way she vented her frustration at Indian Wells, where she nearly hit a ball boy after smashing a ball into the ground, but added that she did not expect to receive “such harsh judgements”.

The five-times Grand Slam champion was criticized heavily over the incident, which occurred during her 7-6(1) 1-6 6-3 semi-final defeat by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva on Friday. “It’s true — I expressed frustration in a way I’m not proud of.

My intention was never to aim the ball at anyone but merely to release my frustration by bouncing it on the ground,“ Swiatek posted on Instagram on Monday.

“I immediately apologised to the ball boy, we made eye contact, and nodded to each other when I expressed regret that it happened near him. “I’ve seen many players bounce balls in frustration, and frankly, I didn’t expect such harsh judgements.”

Swiatek added that the second half of last year was extremely challenging for her. She accepted a one-month suspension in November having tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ).

“When I’m highly focused and don’t show many emotions on court, I’m called a robot, my attitude labelled as inhuman. Now that I’m more expressive, showing feelings or struggling internally, I’m suddenly labelled immature or hysterical,” Swiatek said.

“That’s not a healthy standard — especially considering that just six months ago, I felt my career was hanging by a thread, spent three weeks crying daily, and didn’t want to step on the court.”