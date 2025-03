SHANGHAI: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in January fell 24.3% year-on-year to 290,000 metric tons, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 23.3% year-on-year to 1.62 million tons in January 2025.