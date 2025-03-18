AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England board opposed to Saudi-backed T20 league idea

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 12:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould said they would not support a proposed global Twenty20 league bankrolled by Saudi Arabia as there was not enough room in the calendar for it.

A Sydney Morning Herald report on Saturday said the event would be backed by the sports arm of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and feature eight teams playing in four different locations.

“With the busy international calendar, a host of established franchise leagues around the world, and existing concerns about player workloads, there is no scope or demand for such an idea,” Gould told the same newspaper.

“It’s not something that we would support.”

Big-hitting New Zealand crush Pakistan by five wickets for 2-0 lead

The ECB is keen to protect its own 100-ball format league, The Hundred, having raised $1.27 billion last month after selling franchise stakes to private investors.

The Indian Premier League remains the benchmark in franchise cricket, while Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates also have their own T20 leagues.

The Australian Cricketers Association has backed the proposed league saying it was mandated to “pursue initiatives that benefit our members”.

“The ACA’s early interest in exploring this concept is motivated by a desire to develop and normalise best-practice collective bargaining and an international gender-equity pay model for male and female cricketers,” the player’s union was quoted as saying in the report.

South Africa West Indies Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates England and Wales Cricket Board T20 leagues

Comments

200 characters

England board opposed to Saudi-backed T20 league idea

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Read more stories