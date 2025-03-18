AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
BOP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.73%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.58%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
SEARL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
TPLP 10.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.31 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (6.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,738 Increased By 538.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 36,058 Increased By 151.4 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks and kiwi rise on China outlook

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:12am
A passer by walks past an electronic screen displaying the current Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
A passer by walks past an electronic screen displaying the current Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong shares rose to three-year highs and led Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as investors turn positive on the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy and cheered recent data and promises to further support consumption.

The Hang Seng was up 2% in morning trade and its 23% year-to-date gain is easily the largest of any major market.

Short sellers rushed to cover bets against the New Zealand dollar , which is sensitive to China’s consumer via food exports, sending it to a three-month high of $0.5827.

The China-sensitive Australian dollar hit a one-month high just shy of $0.64 and China’s yuan hovered near its strongest levels of the year so far.

On Monday the OECD forecast U.S. President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs will drag down growth in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. while driving up inflation.

Yet China has been an unlikely winner of Trump’s burst of tariffs and cuts to government spending in his first two months in office, as fears of a U.S. slowdown turn investors abroad.

“Momentum and sentiment (is) shifting now as well in a positive way,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore.

On Sunday China announced childcare subsidies and a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption and on Monday data showed retail sales growth quickened in January-February.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit the U.S. in the not-too-distant future, further raising expectations that some sort of breakthrough deal could reduce tariffs.

The Hong Kong dollar is parked in the strong half of its trading band against the dollar and Hong Kong interbank rates have been falling lately, pointing to the weight of money pouring into the financial hub.

Mainland shares made more modest gains, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks rose 1% with markets in Seoul, Sydney and Taipei also higher.

Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.5%, putting it on course for its sharpest rise in three weeks.

Overnight on Wall Street stocks stabilised but the mood remains fragile leading into April, when Trump’s threatened reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect.

Softer-than-expected retail sales and factory activity figures kept downward pressure on the U.S. dollar and on U.S. yields, opening further gains for gold.

Most Asian stocks rise on China stimulus; trade tensions linger

Gold marked a record high at $3,005 an ounce in the Asia morning. The euro was firm above $1.09 and sterling , which touched a four-month top overnight, traded a whisker short of $1.30.

Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.293%.

Ahead in the day a German economic survey is due, though markets’ focus is on the US Federal Reserve, which concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday, and the outcome of a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he would talk to Putin about ending the Ukraine war - a prospect which has pushed down on European gas prices and sent the euro rallying in recent weeks.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks and kiwi rise on China outlook

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories