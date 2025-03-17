AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
BOP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
OGDC 220.70 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (0.97%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.79%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 183.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.48%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
SEARL 100.55 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.94%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.6%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
TRG 60.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian stocks rise on China stimulus; trade tensions linger

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:38am
A passer by walks past an electronic screen displaying the current Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
A passer by walks past an electronic screen displaying the current Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

Most Asian equities advanced on Monday after China unveiled fresh measures to boost domestic consumption, although regional investors remained cautious amid escalating global trade tensions.

South Korean shares jumped 1.6% to their highest since February 27, while Malaysia’s benchmark climbed 1.1%, extending gains to a third straight session. Taiwan’s main index rose more than 1%.

China on Sunday unveiled sweeping measures to boost domestic consumption, including income hikes and childcare subsidies, just days after financial regulators urged an easing of credit restrictions — moves analysts say could revitalise Southeast Asia’s biggest trading partner.

The positive sentiment helped offset concerns about widening trade disputes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 200% tariffs on European alcohol imports last week.

Malaysian shares, which confirmed a correction last week, found support from the China news. Indonesia’s benchmark, however, dropped 1%. The index is now down 18.4% from its September highs, not far from the 20% mark which would confirm bear territory.

Most Asian stocks drop as Trump trade policy sows uncertainty

Stock market corrections are fairly common, with the S&P 500 logging 56 such pullbacks since 1929, and typically cause limited damage unless they deteriorate into more severe bear markets, Reuters analysis of Yardeni Research data shows.

Meanwhile, regional currencies were mostly rangebound as investors awaited further directional cues about the economic impact of Trump’s erratic tariffs.

The South Korean won advanced 0.5%, while the Indonesia rupiah and Thai baht slipped 0.2%. The Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit were largely flat. The Indian rupee advanced 0.2%.

The dollar index held steady near five-month lows in early Asian trading, having shed nearly 6% since January’s two-year peak as initial Trump-related growth optimism gave way to recession fears.

Meanwhile, investor focus turns to key central bank meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank Indonesia on Wednesday, where both are expected to stand pat on rates.

Analysts at Barclays expect the Fed to cut rates twice this year amid tariff-induced growth concerns, potentially giving Asian central banks more room to ease monetary policy despite inflation pressures.

Indonesia reported a 14% rise in February exports, a positive development for its economy, but with the rupiah down about 2% this year despite regular intervention, the central bank is likely to maintain its focus on currency stability.

asian stocks Asian equities

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian stocks rise on China stimulus; trade tensions linger

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in Spinwam-1 well

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil prices rise as US vows to keep attacking Houthis

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Read more stories