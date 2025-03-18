AIRLINK 181.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.62%)
Israel consulted US on its strikes in Gaza, White House told Fox News

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:06am
WASHINGTON: The administration of President Donald Trump was consulted on Monday by Israel on its deadly strikes in Gaza, a White House spokesperson told Fox News’ “Hannity” show.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Fox News interview.

Palestinian medics in Gaza reported dozens of people were killed in the aftermath of a series of the most violent air attacks by Israel on the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire was reached on January 19 between Israel and Hamas.

A senior Hamas official said Israel had unilaterally overturned the ceasefire agreement.

“As President Trump has made it clear - Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose,” the White House spokesperson said.

Trump had previously publicly issued a warning using similar words, saying Hamas should release all hostages in Gaza or “let hell break out.”

Israel strikes kill five people in Gaza

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli allies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also triggering accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies.

The assault has internally displaced nearly Gaza’s entire 2.3 million population and caused a hunger crisis.

Trump has also been condemned over his plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and for the U.S. to take over the enclave. Rights groups, the UN, Palestinians and Arab states have said Trump’s proposal, which he has put across as a re-development plan, would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Washington separately launched a new wave of airstrikes on Saturday in Yemen in which it said dozens of members of the Houthi movement were left dead.

Palestine: To be or not to be

The Houthis said at least 53 people were killed. Reuters could not independently verify those casualty numbers.

The Houthis had launched more than 100 attacks targeting shipping from November 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war in Gaza.

