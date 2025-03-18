AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
World Print 2025-03-18

Israel strikes kill five people in Gaza

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

CAIRO: An Israeli air strike killed three Palestinian men in Gaza on Monday as they tried to gather firewood, medics said, with no sign of progress from renewed talks on sustaining a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In the latest bloodshed to underline the fragility of the Gaza war’s three-stage truce, the three, all from the same family, had left their homes in central Gaza to collect the wood for cooking.

That has become a daily task for many Gazans as Israel has continued to ban fuel, food, and medical goods from entering Gaza for over two weeks, residents said.

The Israeli military said in a statement it struck “terrorists” operating near their forces and attempting to plant a bomb.

At Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah, relatives rushed to pay farewell to the three white-shrouded bodies.

“They were targeted - and when their cousins and others in the area came to rescue them, the drone targeted them with bombs,” said Jabr Abou Hajeer, the father of one of the victims. Later on Monday, medics said an Israeli air strike killed a father and his son inside a school sheltering displaced families in Bureij camp, near the site of the earlier strikes, raising the day’s death toll to five. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, said Israel’s “violations” could “undermine all efforts for de-escalation”.

He put the number of Palestinians killed since the January ceasefire at 150.

Israel’s military says it has repeatedly thwarted attempts by Palestinians to plant bombs or otherwise threaten their forces.

Israel’s suspension of goods entering Gaza for 16 days has increased pressure on Gaza’s 2.3 million people, most of whom have been made homeless by the war. The suspension, which Israel said was aimed at pressuring Hamas in ceasefire talks, applies to food, medicine, and fuel imports.

Several bakeries have recently closed and food prices are rising, while the electricity cut could deprive people of clean water.

