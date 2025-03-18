SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has directed the acceleration of motorway and highway projects in Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, emphasising the adoption of the public-private partnership model for the construction of roads linked to ports.

The directive was issued during the 13th meeting of the SIFC Executive Committee, held on March 17 under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, the SIFC National Coordinator, and senior officials, who conducted a detailed review of various projects and policy initiatives.

Key policy matters concerning major sectors such as connectivity and infrastructure, oil and gas and ports and maritime affairs were discussed.

The committee underscored the importance of timely completion of essential development projects and formulated a clear strategy to ensure their execution.

Furthermore, the committee directed the relevant authorities to expedite policy measures and stakeholder consultations to address inter-ministerial issues.

The SIFC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering economic growth by accelerating investment and the development of critical infrastructure across the country.

