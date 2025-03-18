Karachi stunned as meteor fireball lights up sky

KARACHI: A meteor fireball travelling across the sky stunned the Karachiites during wee hours of Monday, according to a clip making rounds on the social media, the view was witnessed by many citizens. The meteorite was seen passing over the megacity at 2:43 am.

The meteor fireball soared through the sky across Karachi and was visible to stargazers when it died out. Social media users reported seeing a fast-moving fiery orange object in the sky which shortly disappeared, but they were able to film its movement in their mobile phones.

Experts divulge that there are millions of meteorites in orbit around the Earth, which is also called shooting stars in common language. According to astronomers, meteor events occur annually or at some regular interval.

It should be noted that meteorites are broken particles of asteroids that appear to burn due to oxygen and attraction when coming into the Earth’s atmosphere. According to the US space agency NASA, between 100 and 300 tons of space soil and rocks rain on Earth every day, but their size is not much larger than a particle of sand.