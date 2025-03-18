Crackdown continues against profiteering

LAHORE: The district administration on Monday continued with it crackdown against profiteering; it penalised people involved in profiteering in various parts of the city.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, the price control magistrates were strictly monitoring the prices of edible items and ensuring that they were being sold at controlled rates. Fines of more than Rs 40,000 have been imposed on those involved in profiteering and warnings were issued for 81 violations.

Commenting on the crackdown, the DC said that indiscriminate action is being taken against violators, adding that profiteering will not be acceptable under any circumstances. “Constant monitoring of prices for public convenience is among our top priorities,” he added. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Saqib Tarazi, visited Singhpura Mandi and removed encroachments, and subsequently, parking stands were restored.

The person collecting illegal parking fees was arrested and shopkeepers were strictly instructed to remain within their shop premises. He also inspected the prices of chicken meat and made arrests for violations.

Several shopkeepers were fined for not displaying the rate list. The assistant commissioner cantonment inspected the prices of vegetables and fruits in Model Bazaar Makka Colony and fined two shopkeepers for charging extra rates on onions and apples.

