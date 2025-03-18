Zakir Naik meets Nawaz

LAHORE: Religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik called on Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif acknowledged Dr Naik’s significant contributions for promotion of the religion. Both exchanged views on various religious and social matters.

Dr Naik emphasized that Holy Quran is the ultimate guidance for all of humanity and urged Muslims to avoid divisive issues, such as minor variations in religious practices and instead focus on worshipping Allah Almighty. He highlighted that his mission is to spread the message of Islam with a broad and inclusive approach.

