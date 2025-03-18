This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Another brazen attack” carried by the newspaper recently. No doubt, the newspaper is spot on insofar as the challenge of growing terrorism in the country is concerned.

But the attack on Jaffar Express in the Bolan district of Balochistan a few days ago has constituted a terrorist attack of an unprecedented nature.

The newspaper has rightly argued that the attack has “underscored not only the utter audacity and operational strength of terror networks – particularly in the troubled regions of Balochistan – it also laid bare yet again a massive intelligence failure on the part of the intelligence apparatus”.

In my view, the country’s intelligence network is required to be beefed up or strengthened without any further loss of time. This may require the government to increase the financial and other resources of intelligence apparatus.

Needless to say, an accurate intelligence picture allows us to deal with any kind of threat in an effective and meaningful manner.

Nasir Arain (Lahore)

