AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

BR Web Desk Published 17 Mar, 2025 06:53pm

Pakistani and Afghan jirgas on Monday agreed to a permanent ceasefire and reopening of the Torkham border, Aaj News reported.

During a joint meeting, the Afghan delegation requested time until this evening to halt the controversial construction on their side of the border.

Torkham border clash: Afghan forces show uncalled-for belligerence

“Today’s meeting has been a turning point in defusing tensions,” said Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, leader of the Pakistani jirga.

He confirmed that both sides have reached an initial understanding to temporarily suspend the disputed construction by Afghan forces, pending further consultations with Afghan authorities.

The issue of the disputed construction will be addressed in the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce, where a final decision will be made.

Until then, trade routes through Torkham will remain operational, ensuring the continuity of cross-border commerce.

The exact date for the Joint Chamber’s session will be determined through mutual consultation.

This agreement comes after weeks of heightened tensions, with both sides engaging in sporadic clashes over the construction activities near the border.

Torkham border Torkham border clash

Comments

200 characters

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 level

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Read more stories