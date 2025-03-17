Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Pakistani and Afghan jirgas on Monday agreed to a permanent ceasefire and reopening of the Torkham border, Aaj News reported.

During a joint meeting, the Afghan delegation requested time until this evening to halt the controversial construction on their side of the border.

Torkham border clash: Afghan forces show uncalled-for belligerence

“Today’s meeting has been a turning point in defusing tensions,” said Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, leader of the Pakistani jirga.

He confirmed that both sides have reached an initial understanding to temporarily suspend the disputed construction by Afghan forces, pending further consultations with Afghan authorities.

The issue of the disputed construction will be addressed in the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce, where a final decision will be made.

Until then, trade routes through Torkham will remain operational, ensuring the continuity of cross-border commerce.

The exact date for the Joint Chamber’s session will be determined through mutual consultation.

This agreement comes after weeks of heightened tensions, with both sides engaging in sporadic clashes over the construction activities near the border.