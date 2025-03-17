AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
WHO says 80% of Afghanistan operations risk shutdown by June

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:16pm

KABUL: The World Health Organization said Monday 80 percent of services that it supports in Afghanistan could shut down by June due to a funding shortage.

“Without urgent intervention, over 220 more facilities could close by June 2025, leaving an additional 1.8 million Afghans without access to primary health care,” it said in a statement.

The UN health agency said that 167 such operations have already closed due to a lack of financial support.

“The consequences will be measured in lives lost,” said WHO’s Afghanistan chief Edwin Ceniza Salvador.

“This is not just about funding. It is a humanitarian emergency that threatens to undo years of progress in strengthening Afghanistan’s health system,” Salvador added.

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

WHO said the cash shortfall was tied to a shift in “development aid priorities”.

It has been sounding the alarm since President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the agency.

This pullout and the end of Washington’s contributions put at risk the global measles surveillance network, which until now has been entirely funded by Washington.

Afghanistan saw more than 16,000 suspected measles cases and 111 deaths in January and February, according to WHO.

The figures are disputed by the Taliban authorities, who returned to power in 2021 with the ousting of the US-backed government.

The Taliban government is not recognised internationally and relies largely on NGOs, UN agencies and aid donors to keep the health system afloat.

