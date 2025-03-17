New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Monday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs314,800 after a single-day rise of Rs1,100.

As per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs269,890 after it registered an increase of Rs943.

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300.

Similarly, the international rate of gold also increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,997 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,530 per tola.