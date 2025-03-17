Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the World Bank team at the Finance Division to discuss Pakistan’s 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), backed by a $20 billion commitment.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Finance, was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The primary focus of the meeting was a continued discussion on the World Bank’s investment financing for economic reforms, read the statement.

World Bank’s $20bn pledge reflects confidence in Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

During the meeting, the World Bank team presented their ongoing work regarding the preparation of a comprehensive National Growth and Fiscal Program.

“This program covers a wide range of critical subjects related to economic and fiscal reforms, including strategies aimed at unlocking constraints to inclusive and sustainable growth, mobilizing revenues, improving expenditure quality, and enhancing efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

“A major goal of these reforms is to create the necessary conditions for increased productive private investment while ensuring more public resources are allocated for inclusive development.”

Additionally, the World Bank briefed Aurangzeb on their ongoing data analysis of policy proposals and recommendations gathered from various chambers, trade bodies, and associations during the pre-budget consultations.

This collaborative approach is aligned with the government’s early budget process, which was brought forward to January this year to ensure a robust and realistic revenue policy based on sound economic considerations.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms that span both the federal and provincial levels.

“He highlighted the importance of designing reforms that are incentivized through outcome-based and performance-based indicators directly linked to human development and socio-economic growth.”

The finance minister reiterated that a nationally coordinated approach, as exemplified by the National Fiscal Pact, is crucial to ensuring macroeconomic stability.

Aurangzeb stressed that this unified approach would be the cornerstone for achieving the country’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring the well-being of all citizens.