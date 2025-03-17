IMF has received a formal request for a new Kenya financing programme

NAIROBI: The International Monetary Fund has received a formal request for a new programme from Kenyan authorities and will engage with them going forward, it said on Monday.

A ninth review under its current extended fund facility and extended credit facility programmes will not proceed, IMF said in a statement.

The IMF did not specify the kind of programme Kenya was seeking. Finance Minister John Mbadi told Reuters last month that it would be a financing programme.

The East African economy needs continued help from the lender to keep its economy on track after its debt-servicing costs surged due to a borrowing spree over the past decade.

The government has been scrambling for new financing after deadly protests last year forced it to abandon a plan to raise extra revenue via tax hikes.