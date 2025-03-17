AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Company M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (HSR), which owns 1360MW imported coal-fired Sahiwal power plant, has strongly refuted claims made by certain individuals and entities, asserting that they are part of a targeted campaign to undermine its reputation, with ulterior business motives at play.

The company, in a communication addressed to Power Division has referred to a complaint lodged by Noor Khan and Haider Sultan on January 10, 2024.

HSR categorically denied the involvement of Sinpa Commercial (SMC-PRIVATE) Limited or YONGTAI Energy Pvt. Ltd in any of its spot coal bidding processes, stressing that these two companies have never been part of any coal supply agreement for the Sahiwal power plant.

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

“All coal procurement by HSR has followed a stringent, competitive bidding process,” the company’s statement clarified.

“This process is transparent, involving the publication of public notices in national newspapers, acceptance of only sealed bids, and the opening of those bids in the presence of all attending suppliers. Furthermore, the entire bid opening process is recorded on video.”

HSR emphasised that its procurement practices are guided by a commitment to fairness and transparency, ensuring that all decisions are made based on the lowest, most competitive bids.

The company highlighted that the bidding process is bound by strict internal controls to ensure full compliance with the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Nepra’s tariff regulations.

Despite these rigorous measures, the company expressed concern that individuals and companies with vested business interests have attempted to discredit HSR by publishing false articles and filing unfounded complaints to regulatory bodies. HSR claimed that these actions serve to distort the reputation of the company and manipulate the coal procurement process for improper financial gain.

“These attempts are not only a breach of ethical business conduct, but they also risk undermining the integrity of the entire regulatory system,” the company representative said in their letter to Nepra. “They are designed to disrupt HSR’s business operations and create an environment of uncertainty for fair and competitive market practices.”

HSR has called on Nepra and relevant authorities to critically assess the validity of the allegations, urging a thorough investigation into the matter. The company requested that the regulatory body clarify the facts and prevent the abuse of the complaint process driven by unfounded accusations.

“Procurement-related matters must be evaluated based on solid facts, adherence to regulations, and an understanding of market conditions, rather than unverified claims,” HSR concluded. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and compliance in all our business operations.”

HSR reiterated that it will continue to collaborate with regulatory bodies, ensuring that its procurement processes meet the highest levels of integrity and efficiency, ultimately benefiting both the energy sector and the broader public.

