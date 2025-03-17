APTAC proposes ban on 12 active ingredients of pesticides

KARACHI: The recent 62nd of Agricultural Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee (APTAC) meeting proposed a ban on 12 active ingredients of pesticides as a solution to the pesticide’s residue problem in rice, some of which are already not registered for rice cultivation use. A blanket ban may harm agriculture without solving the issue.
Regulate, Don’t Ban: Prohibiting certain pesticides without viable alternatives can disrupt farming. A structured monitoring and compliance system is a better approach.
Enforce Pre-Harvest Intervals (PHI): Ensuring the right time gap between pesticide application and harvest minimizes residues and is in operation in many rice exporting countries.
Upgrade Testing & Training: Expanding residue testing labs and training farmers on safe pesticide use is crucial and can go a long way in mitigating the issue.
Address pesticide residue concerns through a collaborative approach involving regulatory authorities, the agricultural sector, exporters, and consumers to uphold food safety and maintain export credibility.
Need is to establish a robust monitoring system to tackle pesticide residues in exportable commodities like rice.
Provide comprehensive training to farmers and Agricultural Officers on residue management and PHI enforcement.
