AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

APTAC proposes ban on 12 active ingredients of pesticides

Press Release Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

KARACHI: The recent 62nd of Agricultural Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee (APTAC) meeting proposed a ban on 12 active ingredients of pesticides as a solution to the pesticide’s residue problem in rice, some of which are already not registered for rice cultivation use. A blanket ban may harm agriculture without solving the issue.

Regulate, Don’t Ban: Prohibiting certain pesticides without viable alternatives can disrupt farming. A structured monitoring and compliance system is a better approach.

Enforce Pre-Harvest Intervals (PHI): Ensuring the right time gap between pesticide application and harvest minimizes residues and is in operation in many rice exporting countries.

Upgrade Testing & Training: Expanding residue testing labs and training farmers on safe pesticide use is crucial and can go a long way in mitigating the issue.

Address pesticide residue concerns through a collaborative approach involving regulatory authorities, the agricultural sector, exporters, and consumers to uphold food safety and maintain export credibility.

Need is to establish a robust monitoring system to tackle pesticide residues in exportable commodities like rice.

Provide comprehensive training to farmers and Agricultural Officers on residue management and PHI enforcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Agriculture pesticides rice cultivation APTAC Pre Harvest Intervals

Comments

200 characters

APTAC proposes ban on 12 active ingredients of pesticides

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Incumbent KP govt hasn’t taken any loan, says Gandapur

More facilities sought for overseas Pakistanis

181 public sector entities: KP govt launches integrated IT portal

Read more stories