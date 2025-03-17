Peshawar traders demand launch of cargo train

PESHAWAR: Business community demanded launch of cargo train from Peshawar and pragmatic steps to make Azakhel dry-port fully functional and elimination of rechecking of export-goods laden vehicles at Karachi port.

Traders called for review on custom duties/ tariffs and immediate restoration of Pak-Afghan mutual trade through the Torkham border. They also demanded abolishment of SRO-121, allowing loose cargo,

Business community made these demands during a meeting with Chief Collector Custom Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khawaja Khurram Naeem held here at the Chamber House.

Traders, exporters and customs clearing agents were present in the meeting.

Collector Custom (Appraisement) Peshawar Mateen Alam, Custom Collector (Enforcement) Peshawar Ziaul Shams, PRO Custom Office Peshawar Aftab Ahmad were accompanied by Chief Collector Custom Khawaja Khurram during the visit to the Chamber House.

Moqeem briefed the chief collector about traders’ reservations over closure of Torkham border for the last 21 days, bureaucratic hurdles in carrying out smooth trade, hurdles, ban on dollar declaration and other problems.

The SCCI chief said the business community has faced severe hardships owing to prevailing circumstances.

He urged the government, customs department and other relevant authorities to facilitate traders under the one-window operation, because mutual trade, export and national economy would only flourish by easing difficulties of the business community.

Closure of Torkham border on petty issues was not only compounding miseries for traders but it also brought negative impacts on bilateral trade and economy of the both countries.

Approximately, 4milion dollars bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had suffered owing to the closure of the Torkham border for the last 21 days, Moqeem said.

Other speakers include former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faiz addressed the meeting and pointed out hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, discrepancies and drawbacks in policies and border management system, imposition of heavy duties tariffs, taxes and other issues and gave number of proposals for their resolution.

