Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation in business and other fields including energy, agriculture and healthcare.

These issues came under discussion between Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham and Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, and also talked about expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing a bilateral partnership with Pakistan. Every year, relations between our countries are strengthening, and we also work closely within the framework of international and regional organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. However, unfortunately, we do not use all the opportunities that we have. We need to strengthen trade and economic relations by resolving transport and logistics issues.

Nurlanbek emphasized that relations in the field of education continue to actively develop and currently more than 18,000 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan.

“We are ready to expand partnership in other areas. We can implement joint projects in such areas as energy, agriculture, healthcare and tourism,” Speaker said adding that the launch of the CASA-1000 project expected to be completed in the near future would further deepen bilateral economic relations.

He also expressed gratitude for the invitation of the Chairman Senate Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to visit Pakistan on an official visit. “Inter-parliamentary cooperation promotes the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking and opens up new areas of bilateral partnership,” he said.

In response, Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of the main partner countries in Central Asia for Pakistan. We are interested in developing cooperation in all areas. In particular, efforts will be made on our part to increase the volume of trade turnover and to form cooperation to improve business environment.

In addition, the ambassador expressed gratitude for the opportunities created in Kyrgyzstan for Pakistani students wishing to receive education in the field of medicine, and emphasized the need to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties through bilateral visits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025