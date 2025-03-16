AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Twin blasts target security forces in Balochistan, 5 killed

BR Web Desk Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 01:04pm

Two separate explosions in Nushki and Qila Saifullah target security forces, leaving five dead and dozens injured, according to Aaj News.

The first explosion occurred on the RCD Highway in Nushki, where a security forces vehicle was targeted in what officials confirmed was a suicide bombing.

The blast killed five people and injured 32 others, who were immediately rushed to Nushki Hospital for treatment.

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

“It was a suicide attack targeting a security forces vehicle,” a police official said.

“The area has been cordoned off, and all traffic has been suspended due to security concerns.”

The injured, including civilians and security personnel, are being treated at the hospital, with some in critical condition.

In the second incident, a blast occurred at the main gate of the Levies Line in Qila Saifullah.

While the explosion caused significant damage to the gate, no casualties were reported.

Sindh Assembly condemns Jaffar Express attack

Security forces have sealed off the area and begun collecting evidence to determine the nature of the attack

In response to the attacks, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the twin blasts in Balochistan.

Naqvi expressed his grief over the tragic loss of lives, stating, “We share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.”

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and their families.

He accused the perpetrators of being enemies of the state, stating, “The enemies of the country are engaged in a heinous conspiracy to destabilize our beloved homeland.”

Naqvi vowed that such cowardly acts would not weaken the nation’s resolve. “These cowardly actions cannot weaken the firm determination of the nation,” he asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.

Balochistan security forces BLA

Comments

200 characters

Twin blasts target security forces in Balochistan, 5 killed

First review: IMF sounds optimistic on SLA prospects

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

China’s Xi declines to EU invitation to anniversary summit, FT reports

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency ‘not salvageable’

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Read more stories