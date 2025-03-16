Twin blasts target security forces in Balochistan, 5 killed

Two separate explosions in Nushki and Qila Saifullah target security forces, leaving five dead and dozens injured, according to Aaj News.

The first explosion occurred on the RCD Highway in Nushki, where a security forces vehicle was targeted in what officials confirmed was a suicide bombing.

The blast killed five people and injured 32 others, who were immediately rushed to Nushki Hospital for treatment.

“It was a suicide attack targeting a security forces vehicle,” a police official said.

“The area has been cordoned off, and all traffic has been suspended due to security concerns.”

The injured, including civilians and security personnel, are being treated at the hospital, with some in critical condition.

In the second incident, a blast occurred at the main gate of the Levies Line in Qila Saifullah.

While the explosion caused significant damage to the gate, no casualties were reported.

Security forces have sealed off the area and begun collecting evidence to determine the nature of the attack

In response to the attacks, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the twin blasts in Balochistan.

Naqvi expressed his grief over the tragic loss of lives, stating, “We share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.”

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and their families.

He accused the perpetrators of being enemies of the state, stating, “The enemies of the country are engaged in a heinous conspiracy to destabilize our beloved homeland.”

Naqvi vowed that such cowardly acts would not weaken the nation’s resolve. “These cowardly actions cannot weaken the firm determination of the nation,” he asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.