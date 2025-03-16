AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Draper ready to challenge the big names after reaching Indian Wells final

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 10:32am
Jack Draper said finding consistency can help him challenge the best players in the world after the Briton reached back-to-back ATP finals and marked his entry into the top 10 for the first time.

Draper lifted titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the US Open semi-finals during his breakthrough campaign last year but had to skip the 2025 season-opening United Cup in Australia due to a niggling hip problem.

He described the tendinitis as a “ticking time bomb” after retiring in the fourth round at the Australian Open against world number three Carlos Alcaraz but showed glimpses of his best form in a 6-1 0-6 6-4 win over the Spaniard at Indian Wells on Saturday.

“Relief, joy, just a huge feeling of big emotion,” said Draper, who lost the Qatar Open final to Andrey Rublev.

“I’ve been through a lot in my few years with playing and especially the last ones with some injuries and a lot of hard work to always try and get back to a decent level.

“It was my goal at the end of last year that I obviously had some good results, but I want to really achieve some consistency and get to the point where I’m pushing these top players in the world in the biggest tournaments.

“That’s the goal. So to obviously come through the match today, that means so much to me, especially against a player of Carlos’ calibre.”

Teen Andreeva topples defending champ Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final

Already assured of a spot in the top 10 on Monday, the 23-year-old hoped to make his first foray into a Masters 1000 final a triumphant one when he meets Dane Holger Rune on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow already. I’ll make sure I look after my recovery,” Draper said.

“You’ve got to get over wins like today, and all my focus and energy is on making sure I do all the right things to give myself the best chance to win the tournament tomorrow.”

