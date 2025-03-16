AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Mumbai Indians clinch second WPL title as Delhi fall at final hurdle again

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 10:49am
Mumbai Indians’ players celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
Mumbai Indians’ players celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

Mumbai Indians claimed their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on Saturday, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 66-run knock and an all-round performance from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Despite qualifying for their third consecutive final, Delhi Capitals faltered in a 150-run chase as Mumbai’s bowlers struck at regular intervals in a thrilling contest.

“We haven’t been able to put our best performance in the final on the board, which is disappointing but that’s cricket. It has just not happened for us,” an emotional Delhi skipper Meg Lanning said.

“We are bitterly disappointed, we put ourselves in a good position but couldn’t finish it off.” Sciver-Brunt claimed three wickets while Amelia Kerr, the purple cap winner for the most number of wickets in the season (18), claimed two wickets to lead the team to a dominant win.

Kapp (40) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) were the only two Delhi batters to offer any serious resistance, but got little support as wickets tumbled around them.

Delhi, who won the toss, started strongly and removed openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia cheaply, leaving Mumbai, champions in the competition’s inaugural season, reeling at 20-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Harmanpreet and the WPL’s all-time top run-scorer Sciver-Brunt, however, showed resilience in a 89-run partnership, smashing Delhi’s bowlers for 15 boundaries.

“It has been a great year for me in the WPL. To come off the back of a lot of cricket, so happy to be standing here as a winner,” Sciver-Brunt, the orange cap winner for scoring the most runs in the season, said.

Lanning’s mentality key to Delhi’s run to third straight WPL final, says Rodrigues

“I will ride the highs as long as I can, because I am sure there are some lows around the corner as well - but that is cricket. Just happy to ride those highs whilst I can.”

India captain Harmanpreet scored 66 off 44 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, and led from the front, despite the rapid loss of wickets following Sciver-Brunt’s dismissal.

Delhi conceded 45 runs in the last five overs as cameos from Mumbai’s Gunalan Kamalini and Amanjot Kaur led the side to a total of 149-7.

“150 was not a decent total, but in matches like that, pressure games, it always looks like 180 and credit goes to our bowlers,” Harmanpreet said.

“They had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the powerplay. They (Shabnim Ismail and Sciver-Brunt) created that opportunity for us and got us the game.

“… We wanted to keep things simple and as a team, we did that. Really happy we got support from the support staff, and really happy the way we played.”

Kapp was the pick of the Delhi bowlers with figures of 2-11. Jess Jonassen and Nallapureddy Charani also chipped in, claiming two wickets each.

