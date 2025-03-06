Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia and Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, held key interactions with Bangladeshi officials to review and enhance bilateral relations between the two countries with special focus of increasing bilateral trade and people-to-people contact.

A statement issued here on Wednesday by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson reads that in his meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of Pakistan-Bangladesh ties, emphasising that relations are based on mutual respect and shared values.

They agreed to maintain engagement for further cementing bilateral ties. The officials also discussed the planned visit of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister to Bangladesh, which is currently under consideration.

In his second meeting, Imran Siddiqui met with Bangladesh’s Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman to discuss trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Both have acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral trade and explored ways to enhance economic cooperation in the future.

The meetings underscore Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh, particularly, in the areas of diplomacy and trade.

