Traders penalized for charging inflated prices

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration continued monitoring of the prices of edible items on Saturday. During inspections, it penalised traders for charging inflated prices.

According to the administration, the Assistant Commissioners and the Price Control Magistrates, under the leadership of DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, were active in the field. During inspections, six FIRs were registered against profiteers and warnings were issued for 13 violations while fines of more than Rs 100,000 were imposed on those who charged high prices. All properties, including Model Rehri Bazaar, were inspected, and fines were imposed for violations.

