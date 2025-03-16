AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

Tax officers must involve locals in searches: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that it is mandatory for a tax officer to involve two or more respectable inhabitants of the locality to attend and witness the search operation and a copy of list of all articles taken into possession shall be prepared and delivered there and then.

The court observed that a revenue official is also required to obtain a search warrant first from a city magistrate before conducting research of premises. The court passed this order in a petition of Commissioner Inland Revenue (CIR) challenging the decision of Appellant Tribunal which vacated the order-in-original of assessing officer. The court upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal and said the tribunal rightly observed that no witnesses were associated with the seizure of record.

The court observed that it is also evident from the record that there has been a clear departure from the compliance of the procedure and law qua the impugned action. The court said the department while conducting raid and seizing the documents have not complied with the section 40 of the Finance Act in letter and spirit. The court said that counsel for applicant-department has also failed to pinpoint any illegality or legal infirmity in the impugned order.

The court held that the so-called recoveries cannot be used against the respondent.

The court commenting on the attitude of the revenue officials observed that no doubt, tax officials are empowered under the law and are duty bound to check tax evasion but, the evasion of taxes and duties is a contravention of law, which cannot be eradicated through commission of another illegality and contravention of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC tax officers

Comments

200 characters

Tax officers must involve locals in searches: LHC

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories