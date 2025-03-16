AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Markets Print 2025-03-16

Iron ore futures gain on expectations

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures climbed on Friday to their highest levels in nearly two weeks, and were on track for a weekly gain, supported by resilient demand and rising expectations of additional stimulus measures in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 2.32% higher at the highest level since March 3 at 794 yuan ($109.79) a metric ton, an increase of 2.5% week-on-week.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.55% at $103.8 a ton, as of 0742 GMT, the highest level since February 28. The contract has gained 3.3% so far this week.

China’s central bank said on Thursday that it would cut interest rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio at the appropriate time and keep liquidity ample, lifting market sentiment.

Prices are also supported by a continued rise in demand for the key steelmaking ingredient, as steelmakers have ramped up production during the peak construction season in March.

Average daily hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, climbed for a third straight week by 0.03% week-on-week to 2.31 million tons, as of March 13, a survey from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The escalating global trade war, which could dampen demand outlook, coupled with China’s plan to cut crude steel output, continued to pose as headwinds, limiting further gains.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal and coke up 0.69% and 0.03%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced. Rebar added 0.77%, hot-rolled coil rose 1.53%, wire rod jumped 0.78% and stainless steel ticked 0.41% higher.

