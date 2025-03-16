Modest trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 500 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025