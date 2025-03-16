AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-16

FBR online system: SAI president concerned at issues faced by IRIS users

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association of Industry, has expressed serious concerns over the issues faced by users of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) online IRIS system.

SITE President highlighted that taxpayers are encountering multiple challenges within the IRIS system, including changes to the HS Code regime, non-acceptance of units of measurement, and difficulties uploading annexures, among others. As a result, they are unable to file their monthly sales tax returns on time.

Alvi emphasized that these issues are widespread, affecting all taxpayers. The sudden inclusion of the 8-digit HS code, along with the non-acceptance of units of measurement and other problems. As a result, the entire supply chain is unable to initiate their return filings.

The SITE President has appealed to the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and the Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan, to take immediate notice of the situation and issue directives to resolve the hurdles hindering sales tax return filings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

