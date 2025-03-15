Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was conducted in Mohmand District based on intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, seven khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated.

Two soldiers, Havildar Muhammad Zahid (37, resident of Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (26, resident of Chitral), lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Having fought gallantly, they rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said, paying tribute to the fallen heroes.

In a separate operation in the general area of Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces engaged in a firefight with militants, killing two terrorists.

“Fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij. Resultantly, two khwarij were effectively neutralized,” the ISPR reported.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who were reportedly involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The ISPR emphasized that sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

The ISPR reiterated the security forces’ resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.