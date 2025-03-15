AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 15 Mar, 2025 06:59pm

Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was conducted in Mohmand District based on intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

Three militants killed during IBO in KP’s Tank

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, seven khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated.

Two soldiers, Havildar Muhammad Zahid (37, resident of Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (26, resident of Chitral), lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Having fought gallantly, they rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said, paying tribute to the fallen heroes.

In a separate operation in the general area of Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces engaged in a firefight with militants, killing two terrorists.

“Fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij. Resultantly, two khwarij were effectively neutralized,” the ISPR reported.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who were reportedly involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The ISPR emphasized that sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

The ISPR reiterated the security forces’ resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

TTP security forces security situation counterterrorism

Comments

200 characters

Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Trump administration weighs travel ban on many countries including Pakistan

Talks on first review of $7bn loan programme with IMF conclude

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Pharma sector: SIFC backs deregulation as exports surge

Hamas says ‘ball is in Israel’s court’ after hostage offer

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to ‘surrender’

Power sector: resolution of circular debt in sight

Read more stories